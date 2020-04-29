Meghan Markle hires Princess Diana's lawyer David Sherborne to represent her in the British tabloid case

Meghan Markle hires Princess Diana's lawyer David Sherborne to take up her British tabloid case.

Meghan Markle has reportedly hired her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's lawyer David Sherborne to represent her in the British tabloid case. Meghan Markle is suing Mail and its publisher Associated Newspapers for breach of data protection and infringement of copyright after they published a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, post her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. On behalf of Meghan Markle, David Sherborne will be arguing against the tabloid on Sunday.

David Sherborne has represented many Hollywood biggies in the past such as Harry Styles, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Michael Douglas, and Amy Winehouse. Meghan Markle is apparently upset with the tabloid for not only publishing the letter which violated several laws but also for picking portions of its content and manipulating readers. Meghan Markle's tiff with the British tabloids goes back to earlier this month when the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided not to associate with four British tabloids, The Daily Mail, The Sun, The Express and The Mirror.

"While the world is engaged in a fight against COVID-19, Meghan and Harry are engaged in a fight against the British press," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle boycotted the four British tabloids, they stated that they would continue to engage with other media portals and journalists from across the world. In a two page letter, the former royal couple's representatives revealed that they have decided to cut ties from the four major British tabloids.

