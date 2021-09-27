Meghan Markle honours late mother in law Princess Diana during NYC trip with THIS special gesture

While Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York for the Global Citizen Festival, Meghan Markle didn’t fail to honour her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The former Suits star carried a very special handbag during her latest trip to the big apple which we can’t help but mark familiar with one Princess Di use to carry. The Duchess, 40, wore an embellished white Valentino shift dress, accessorised to perfection with a Dior Lady D-Lite Bag and black slingback heels.

While the purse is a classic for many, it signified more than fashion on Meghan Markle’s arm as the bag was specially named after Markle’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The particular Dior silhouette was originally dubbed the Chouchou. But after Diana took it out for a spin in 1996, it became synonymous with her name and style. Dior eventually renamed the bag in her honor.

While it remains hidden if the bag was received by the Duchess from Lady Di’s private collection of accessories, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if it was! As Princess Diana, prior to her passing, penned a “letter of wishes” which expresses her wish to distribute her accessories after her passing.

According to People magazine, Diana’s letter read: “I would like you to divide my personal chattels at your discretion between my sons and godchildren, the division being three quarters to my sons and one quarter to my godchildren. I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it. I leave the exact division of the jewelry to your discretion,” she wrote at the time.

