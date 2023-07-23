Will Meghan Markle get lead role in sequel to 1992 classic The Bodyguard? Kevin Costner REVEALS

Amidst talks of a potential comeback in the movie industry, Meghan Markle is reportedly being considered for a role that was once offered to the iconic Princess Diana. Stepping back from their royal duties has opened up new opportunities for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with an enticing proposal coming Meghan's way to star alongside Kevin Costner in 'The Bodyguard 2,' a much-anticipated sequel to the beloved 1990s film.

Kevin Costner recalls Princess Diana's interest in 'The Bodyguard 2' role

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner recently revealed that when the idea for 'The Bodyguard 2' first came up, he had envisioned Princess Diana, Prince Harry's late mother, as the perfect leading lady. Fondly reminiscing, Costner shared that Princess Diana had called him and inquired, in a respectful manner, about the possibility of a kissing scene in the film. Her nervousness was understandable due to the scrutiny she faced in her highly governed life, to which Costner reassured her 'Yeah, there's going to be a little bit of kissing scene, but we can make that work too.'

While it remains an intriguing 'what-if' scenario, the role in 'The Bodyguard 2' ultimately never materialized for Princess Diana. Now, decades later, Meghan Markle might have the chance to take on the very same role. As the world closely watches Meghan's journey post-royal life, her potential involvement in this project has generated considerable excitement among fans and critics alike.

Struggle for Meghan Markle in Hollywood despite top talent agency signing

While Meghan Markle's return to Hollywood holds promise, reports indicate that she is facing challenges even after signing with a top talent agency in April. As of now, Meghan has not disclosed any concrete plans for her upcoming projects. According to PR expert Kieran Elsby, the timeframe to secure deals is longer than usual. Despite her previous successes with a Spotify deal alongside Prince Harry and a partnership with Netflix, Meghan's progress in finding new projects has been relatively quiet since joining William Morris Endeavor (WME), a prestigious agency.

Kieran praised WME for adding Meghan to their roster, considering her a valuable addition. However, the lack of recent updates on her ventures raises questions about her current standing and opportunities in the competitive world of Hollywood. As Meghan Markle navigates this new phase of her career, her fans remain hopeful that she will soon make a triumphant return to the silver screen, possibly in a role that once captured the imagination of Princess Diana.