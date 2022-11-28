Meghan Markle invited Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast amid Princess of Wale's US visit?

Meghan Markle's podcast episodes saw the Duchess of Sussex not only revealing some personal details as she spoke about her family life with Prince Harry and also shared stories from childhood, but also discussing her past work. Markle through her podcast has addressed several labels that are attached to women and how they often stereotype them. On the podcast, Markle also spoke briefly about her time as a royal. During an October 11 episode, Meghan opened up about how Prince Harry helped her seek help from a professional during her mental health struggle. She said, "She didn't know I was even calling her. She was checking out at the grocery store. ... [I was saying] I need help and she could hear the dire state that I was in."

Meghan Markle successfully launched her podcast Archetypes this year and has already hosted some major personalities including the likes of Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and more. According to recent reports, the Duchess of Sussex had reportedly also reached out to sister-in-law Kate Middleton to make an appearance on her popular podcast.

Meghan Markle's invitation to Kate Middleton

According to royal expert Neil Sean, Markle extended an invitation to the Princess of Wales to appear as a guest on her podcast. On his YouTube channel, the royal expert claimed, "While Meghan was over here, staying in Windsor at their cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes." Sean further spoke about why the Duchess of Sussex would have thought of having her sister-in-law over for an episode and added, "It, kind of, makes sense if you think. In Meghan‘s eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life and work balance."

Kate Middleton's olive branch towards Meghan

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all set to head for a US trip in early December and recent reports had suggested that during the same, the newly appointed Princess of Wales plans to get the brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry together again. Reports stated that Middleton plans to play the peacemaker to help sort out the differences between the royal siblings and has plans to extend an olive branch towards Meghan Markle as well. The last time that the two couples were together was in the UK as they attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The royal couples also made their first joint appearance at Windsor castle after 2018 as they greeted mourners following the Queen's passing.

William and Kate's US trip

The Prince and Princess of Wales are all set to make their first US trip in eight years as they will be heading to Boston for the Earthshot prize. The last time they were in the States was on a visit to NYC back in December 2014. During the time of Kate and William's visit to Boston, Harry and Meghan are also expected to be in New York City as they will be heading there on December 6 to pick up the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award. Harry and Meghan are receiving the Kennedy honour for what Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of RFK, said exemplified "moral courage" against injustice as per Page Six.

It has been reported that Kate and William will also be following in Princess Diana's footsteps as they will be reaching out to underrepresented communities during their US visit, just the way Diana did on her 1989 NYC trip when she visited young AIDS patients in Harlem. As reported by Page Six, a source spoke about the Prince and Prince of Wales' upcoming visit and said, "The Prince and Princess didn’t want to come in for the awards show and then leave, they wanted to spend time getting to know communities in Boston."

The reason why the Earthshot event has been organised in Boston also has a specific reason. Previously, Prince William mentioned, "I am so excited to celebrate these fifteen finalists and see the five winners of the Earthshot Prize announced in Boston — the hometown of President John F. Kennedy, who shared The Earthshot Prize’s belief that seemingly impossible goals are within reach if we only harness the limitless power of innovation, human ingenuity, and urgent optimism", via Page Six. The coveted award will honour five visionaries with a USD 1.2 million prize for creative solutions to global environmental problems.