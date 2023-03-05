Meghan Markle is an ‘exceptional human being’; Prince Harry opens up about how his wife saved him

On Saturday, Prince Harry made an appearance at the virtual book event in a conversation with Dr. Gabor Mate. They discussed the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare as he made some groundbreaking revelations about his partner Meghan Markle. Dr. Gabor Mate specializes in childhood development, stress, addiction, and trauma. Here is what Prince Harry has to say about his partner.

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle

In a conversation with Dr. Gabor Mate, the Duke of Sussex said that Meghan Markle saved him as he felt stuck in this world. Since Markle was from the different world she helped him to draw out whenever he felt stuck. Prince Harry continued, ‘But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself’.

The Duke of Sussex calls Meghan Markle an ‘exceptional human being’ and is grateful for the space and wisdom that she had given him.

During a 2021 interview Prince Harry also said that it was his wife Meghan Markle who inspired him to pursue therapy seriously. The Duke of Sussex said that after meeting Markle he understood that if he didn’t use the therapy to fix the issues then he would forever lose the woman with whom he wanted to spend the rest of life.

Previously Prince Harry has also said that after meeting Meghan he understood more about racism. He elaborates that people don’t understand how racism not only causes huge pain to an individual but also has an immense impact on the society itself.

Prince Harry also ventured into other topics in conversation with Dr. Gabor Mate including personal healing, trauma, and childhood difficulties.

ALSO READ: Why are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being asked to ‘vacate’ their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage?