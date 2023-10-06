Meghan Markle is reportedly planning her 'Hollywood reinvention' with new team; Here's everything we know

Meghan Markle is planning big things for her next project. A source has told US weekly that, “[Prince] Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention, Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.”

Meghan Markle is planning her Hollywood reinvention

The source reveals that Meghan, at 42 , wants her next venture “to be rooted in giving back” and "philanthropy." She has been in talks with documentary directors and fashion houses. The source told US Weekly that, “There isn’t anything locked in yet, but the most promising [thing] for everyone seems to be Meghan and Harry highlighting important issues through docuseries and bringing attention and fundraising,”

Meghan recently attended the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, with Prince Harry, showing her support for the event that he founded for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women. She gave a speech at the Friends & Family party per Hello where Markle expressed, “I’m really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you,” she further added, “There are so many people we know back home who are rooting for all of you, even if they can’t be here [with] you, they are here in spirit.”. The past few months have been challenging for Harry and Meghan, including a car chase with paparazzi in NYC, the end of their Spotify deal, and legal issues in the UK. However, despite the stress, they remain a united front, believing, “As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world.”

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t give up just yet’: How John Krasinski’s mother motivated him when he wanted to quit acting

Latest updates about Harry and Meghan Markle

The couple celebrated Harry's birthday together in Düsseldorf, where they were seen enjoying traditional German food and having a good time as per the Restaurant owner and head waiter. Harry and Meghan got married in 2018 and have two children, Archie, who is 4 years old, and Lilibet, who is 2.

And for now, Meghan is gearing up for her Hollywood comeback and wants her next project to focus on giving back and making a positive impact.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow be able to convince Michael to attend Sonny and Nina's wedding?