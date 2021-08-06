Meghan Markle jokes about doing Suits reunion on her birthday; Duchess & Melissa McCarthy discuss Friends show

​​Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday yesterday by launching a very special campaign! The Duchess marked the day by announcing her new initiative 40X40 on her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation website. The Duchess was seen conversing with Hollywood actress Melissa McCarthy to promote the new initiative!

“It’s my 40th birthday and I’ve got an idea,” Markle told McCarthy in the video. “I know what it is. My first guess is it’s another photo shoot where you’re under a tree looking very peaceful,” the comedic actress quipped, referencing the Duchess’ recent maternity photo shoot taken in the backyard of their idyllic home. “Peaceful under a tree is me every day,” Markle joked.

McCarthy, who appeared in the video wearing gloves and a fascinator, also suggests she and the duchess get matching tattoos, holding up a composite of them together that read, “Besties forever.” “You know, I already have something very similar across my back,” Markle teased.

Finally, McCarthy pulls out the big guns, and jokingly says, “Are you finally going to do a ‘Suits’ reunion?” “OK, I love ‘Suits’ but why would I do a ‘Suits’ reunion for my birthday?” said Markle, who famously played Rachel Zane on the hit USA show. “Why would the cast of ‘Friends’ do a reunion for my birthday? But they did it,” McCarthy notes, referencing the recent HBO Max reunion special.

Later on in the video, Markle discussed her new campaign in detail and said: “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s mobilizing into the workforce,” she says. “Over two million women in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle Birthday: When the Duchess RECALLED 'wonderful' Queen Elizabeth's warm gesture for her