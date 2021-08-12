Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton CLOSER than ever; Duo trying to patch things up for the sake of the family?

According to recent reports, Duchess’ Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are closer than ever after a rocky year. An insider recently spoke to US Weekly and revealed that the two Duchess’ are getting along really well, they’ve allegedly even been in touch more than ever before! “Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family,” the source added.

This news comes as a shock considering Meghan and Harry’s confessions during their explosive Oprah interview in March. If you didn’t know, in the interview, the couple detailed their move from the UK to the US, the reason behind stepping down as royals and leaving the royal family. In the interview, Meghan alleged that Kate made her cry, just a few days ahead of her May 2018 wedding to Harry. Initial reports suggested that it was the other way around, with the former Suits actress reportedly leaving Kate in tears after an argument.

“The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen,” Meghan said during her and Harry’s sit-down earlier this year. “A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.”

However, Meghan added that Kate cleared up the misunderstanding with her and apologised. “It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing,” Meghan said

