Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton’s alleged feud MOCKED in new show The Prince; Fans enraged for THIS reason

Recently released HBO's series The Prince seemingly poked fun at Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s alleged feud. For those unversed, the new animated series created by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti is a satirical take on the inner workings of the royal family. In the front and centre of it all is eight-year-old Prince George, who tells it as he sees it.

The show which has garnered mixed responses mercilessly mocks the family. Some royal fans have even slammed the show for taking aim at Prince William's eldest son who’s only 8, turning him into a sassy and ungrateful brat.

In one of the scenes which pokes fun at Meghan and Kate’s feud, the duo’s cartoon characters are seen squabbling over FaceTime. Meghan asks: "Hi Kate, it's Meghan. I was just wondering if you'd heard from Harry?” Kate responds: "Meghan?” pretending to not know who she is.

"Meghan Markle, your sister-in-law,” she replies, just as Prince Harry walks into the room. "Never mind, he's here," the Duchess of Sussex tells her. Kate replies: "Wonderful darling," as Prince William can be heard asking: "Who was that?" "Meghan. Some t****r gave her our number..." before realising she was still on Facetime to Meghan.

"Oh s**t!" exclaims the cartoon future Queen as she hurries to end the call. Meghan retorts: "Don't miss her," throwing the phone down onto the table.

In real life, reportedly, teh pair is on better terms. An insider previously told US Weekly that "Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate." "Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby. They're in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilbet."

Also Read: Orlando Bloom SLAMMED for his ‘malicious’ attempt at attacking royals through new show The Prince; Star REACTS