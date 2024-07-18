Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton's Friendship May Never Heal? Royal Expert Explains

The estranged relations between the Princesses of the British Royal family have no point of return, reports suggest. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may have started on the wrong foot ever since Prince Harry sparked a romance with the Hollywood star, as their differences seem to grow deeper with time.

Though Princess Catherine was initially unwelcoming towards Markle, the two were able to squeeze in a handful of get-togethers before their relationship took a turn for the worse. Now, a royal expert has speculated that the Duchesses may never reconcile because of one reason.

Royal expert reveals why Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may never settle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s massive falling out with the British Royal family had Meghan Markle, 42, at the center of it. Likewise, her relationship with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, 42, was of no help during the crisis.

The Duchess of Cambridge was reportedly ‘cold’ towards Markle initially but the royal brothers and their wives came to be known as the Fab Four later on. With hopes of reconciliation lingering amid King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, royal expert Tessa Dunlop doubts whether Middleton and Markle may be up for it.

"They're very different women. Everything about Kate is about being discreet and understated. She's shy. It's the polar opposite of what Meghan is. Meghan is a performer,” royal expert Dunlop told New Magazine.

Additionally, the royal expert suggested that the two never really shared a “close relationship.” "I don't think it was ever an easy relationship," Dunlop said, adding that their different personalities may have clashed often leading up to the irreversible damage. Marking Princess Catherine as a “different creature”, the expert speculated that Markle’s advances may have felt like a breach of confidence to her.

Having said that, the Suit actor was also said to be “incredibly envious” of Middleton, who was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. It stemmed from the fact that Prince Harry and Middleton shared a close sibling-like equation for years before Markle entered the royal scene.

Unfortunately, the Fab Four dispersed after Prince Harry and Markle decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020. The royal drama escalated following the royal couple, who now reside in the US, appeared for an explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, spilling the beans on the unheard facts about the British royals.

Prince Harry published his tell-all memoir, The Spare in 2023, which displeased all of the family, severing his relations with even his brother Prince William for good. The book chronicled how Kate Middleton treated Markle differently and the verbal spats over bridesmaid dresses amid Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding in 2018.

Meghan Markle’s comments about Princess Charlotte made Kate Middleton cry

The rift between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle only heightened during the latter’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. What stemmed from a mere bridesmaid dress fitting snowballed into a complex and emotional feud that remains a turning point in the Duchesses’ relationship.

While Markle publicly admitted that Middleton once made her cry, author Tom Bower wrote in his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, that it went both ways. The actress reportedly “compared Princess Charlotte unfavorably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter,” the book stated, according to The Mirror.

Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte was one of the flower girls alongside Markle’s former best friend, Jessica Mulroney’s daughter, Ivy. Though it is not known what the actress precisely said, it allegedly left Middleton in tears.

