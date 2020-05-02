Meghan Markle loses first stage of legal battle against British tabloid; Her lawyers promise to move forward

Meghan Markle lost the first round of her legal battle against a British tabloid. However, her lawyers promise that they will move forward with the lawsuit. Read on to know more.

Meghan Markle has lost the first round of her High Court case against Mail On Sunday newspaper in England. Meghan filed a case against the British tabloid for printing a letter she wrote to her father, for not attending her wedding that took place in May 2018, without her consent. She sued the newspaper for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement. It was announced on March 1 that the judge dismissed a chunk of a lawsuit brought by Meghan.

It was revealed that the judge decided to strike out parts of the case and stated that the parts could be revived at a later date. Reacting to the decision, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers announced that they will move forward with the legal battle, Mirror reported. "Today's ruling makes very clear that the core elements of this case do not change and will continue to move forward. The duchess' rights were violated; the legal boundaries around privacy were crossed,” a statement released on behalf of Meghan read.

“As part of this process, the extremes to which the Mail on Sunday used distortive, manipulative, and dishonest tactics to target the Duchess of Sussex have been put on full display. Whilst the judge recognises that there is a claim for breach of privacy and copyright, we are surprised to see that his ruling suggests that dishonest behaviour is not relevant,” the statement added. Meghan’s legal team stated that it will focus on how the newspaper published an intimate letter written by him with her consent.

“Nonetheless, we respect the judge's decision as the strong case against Associated will continue to focus on the issue of a private, intimate and hand-written letter from a daughter to her father that was published by The Mail on Sunday,” the statement read. The team stated that they want the tabloid to be held accountable for gross violation of Meghan’s privacy. ALSO READ: Kate Middleton shares stunning pics of Princess Charlotte on 5th birthday; Royal fans compare her to The Queen

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×