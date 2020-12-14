Meghan Markle makes FIRST appearance since sharing miscarriage news; Talks about ‘suffering in isolation’

Meghan Markle recently made her first appearance since November, when she shared the news of her miscarriage earlier in the summer. Scroll down to see what she said.

Meghan Markle recently paid tribute to those who have made a difference during the coronavirus pandemic during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. The Duchess of Sussex made the surprise appearance just a few weeks after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage earlier in the summer. Meghan shared in the video appearance, thanking all the “individuals who stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met”, mentioning that the past year has been “universally challenging for everyone.”

She continued, “They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation.” “We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry,” Meghan shared of how many came together during the trying times.

Watch the full video below:

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7H pic.twitter.com/jnPzPtmBGx — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020

If you missed it, in November, in a heartbreaking piece for The New York Times, Meghan Markle revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. The former Suits actress now revealed that she was pregnant for the second time this summer but lost the baby in July. Recalling the events that unfolded that summer day, Meghan said that she was changing Archie's diaper when she felt a sharp cramp.

She recalls dropping down to the floor with Archie in her arms. She hummed a lullaby to keep herself and the baby calm when she felt something wasn't right. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she said. Hours later, she was in the hospital, holding on to Harry's hand. "I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over," she described the moment adding that she tried to imagine how they would heal from the tragedy. She recalled sitting in the hospital bed, watching Harry's heart break while he tried to gather Meghan's pieces.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle reveals suffering a miscarriage earlier in July; Talks about her and Harry's 'unbearable grief'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×