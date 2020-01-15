Meghan Markle makes her FIRST appearance in Canada and it's for all the right reasons; See Photo

Meghan paid a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre and met a group of women bringing about a positive change in the Vancouver community.

Meghan Markle seems to have started her part-time transition to Canada as the Duchess made her first visit in the country. Amid the royal family drama, the Duchess of Sussex seems completely unaffected by it as she was seen smiling. According to a report in E!News, Meghan paid a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre and met a group of women bringing about a positive change in the Vancouver community. Meghan left for Canada two days after announcing her and Prince Harry's bombshell decision about stepping back as senior members of the royal family. Since then, the former Suits actress has been with son Archie in Canada.

On Tuesday, Meghan visited the women's centre during tea time and spent time interacting with them to understand how their organisation impacts the community. A photo from Meghan's visit also surfaced on social media as the women's centre shared one on Facebook. The caption for the same read, "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

Check out Meghan Markle's first photo from Canada below:

Meghan has maintained a low-profile since her move to Canada. A source told E!, "She mostly stays home but ventures out around mid-day just to get out." The Duchess was also spotted driving around town by herself in a Range Rover with a security car following behind.

Meghan and Harry's decision was approved by Queen Elizabeth on Monday after the royal family summit. The Queen stated, "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

Read More