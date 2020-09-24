  1. Home
Meghan Markle makes SURPRISE appearance on America’s Got Talent finale; Wishes contestant named Archie; Watch

Meghan Markle recently made a surprise appearance on America’s Got Talent finale to cheer a contestant named Archie, which is also the name of her son with Prince Harry. Scroll down to see what the Duchess said.
Duchess of Sussex Megan Markle just made a surprise appearance on the season finale of America’s Got Talent! The 39-year-old Duchess shared a video message for contestant Archie Williams to send him some love and support during the finale on Wednesday night (September 23). “Just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by your story and we’ve been cheering you on every week and it’s not just because we’re partial to the name,” Meghan said, nodding the contestant shares the same name as her 1-year-old son Archie. 

 

“So, a very special message to you that I’ll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it’s specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can’t wait to see what you do. We’re in your corner, have a good night.”

 

Watch Meghan’s full message to AGT’s Archie below:

 

If you didn’t know, the America’s Got Talent contestant Archie was wrongly imprisoned for over three decades. In 1983, at the age of 22, he was convicted of aggravated rape and attempted murder in Louisiana. Fingerprint evidence did not match his own, and witnesses testified that he was at his own home the night of the incident. However, he was sentenced to life in prison at Louisiana State Penitentiary without the possibility of parole.

 

