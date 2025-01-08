Meghan Markle Mourns the Loss of Her Beloved Rescue Dog Guy: 'I Have Cried Too Many Tears To Count'

Meghan Markle is mourning the loss of her beloved pet dog Guy, whom she rescued in 2015 from a kill shelter in Kentucky.

On Tuesday, January 7, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared the news of her dog’s passing on her newly launched Instagram, writing, in part, “I have cried too many tears to count—the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too. Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know. As ever, Meghan.”

Guy has been a constant in Meghan’s life, from her years as a Suits actress to her engagement and wedding to Prince Harry and through her pregnancy. The dog, a beagle, also made a cameo in the trailer for Meghan’s upcoming lifestyle Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

In her emotional tribute on social media, accompanied by a compilation of family pictures and videos of Guy over the years—including sweet moments with her kids Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3—Meghan expressed hope that viewers of her aforementioned show would fall in love with him too.

Regarding his unique name, Meghan noted that the caretakers at the Kentucky shelter called him “the little guy” due to his small and frail figure, which inspired his name, Guy. “And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for,” she said.

Meghan continued to share details from her time with her now-departed pet, detailing how he got into an accident right before she moved to the UK. After initial rounds of surgeries, she was told the dog would never walk again until a doctor gave her hope, which became true. While Guy was undergoing treatment in Surrey, Markle shared that she and her husband would drive late at night after work to see him recover for months.

There’s a book on Guy titled His Royal Dogness, Guy the Beagle: The Rebarkable True Story of Meghan Markle’s Rescue Dog for readers interested in learning more about him.

