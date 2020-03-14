Meghan Markle is NOT looking forward to make Hollywood comeback; Wants to start a production company? Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

What are Meghan Markle’s plans as far as her future in Hollywood is concerned? Is she looking forward to restarting her acting career? Find Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finished all their pending royal duties last week and are all set to say goodbye to their royal status by the end of this month. They will officially step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31, 2020, and people are wondering how they will financially support their new independent life. And this curiosity has led to a lot of speculations. Earlier, this week, it was reported that Meghan Markle is looking forward to making her Hollywood comeback.

Various reports suggested that she is trying to land a role in a superhero film. A report by Daily Mail also suggested that Markle has asked her agent to find her a suitable role in a film. However, according to the latest report, Meghan is not interested in reviving her Hollywood career. A source close to the 38-year-old former actress told New York Post that Meghan is not looking forward to being a Marvel superhero or a Disney princess. The insider asserted that Meghan and Harry are more interested in setting up their own production company.

Earlier this month, various tabloids also stated that Meghan will make an appearance at the Met Gala this year. According to The Sun, Meghan has been invited to join Hollywood’s A-list celebrities at the highly-anticipated event. The report also mentioned that the event would mark her first Hollywood appearance following Megxit. Meghan will reportedly leave her husband at home with their son Archie to attend the event.

A royal insider also told New York Post that Meghan and Harry, who are back in Canada after a brief trip to the UK, are worried about their close pal Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, was recently tested positive for Coronavirus. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, while Sophie’s symptoms are mild and she is feeling better, she will remain in isolation, for the time being, BBC reported.

