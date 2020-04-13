Meghan Markle offered USD 1 million to spill the tea on the British Royal family for a UK interview?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been offered USD 1 million to reveal dirt on the British royal family following their exit from the UK. Oprah Winfrey is reportedly one of the frontrunners to host this interview.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially separated from the British Royal family. The couple first moved to Canada. But now, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have established their base in Los Angeles. Although the royal family hasn't addressed their new home, several sources have confirmed their new abode. All eyes are set on Meghan and Harry to see how they restart their lives sans the royal tags. Meghan and Harry have already announced that they are launching their new charity, Archewell.

Amid their announcement, rumours are doing the rounds suggesting Meghan and Harry are preparing to sit down for a bombshell tell-all interview. The couple is speculated to spill the tea on their exit from the United Kingdom. If the latest reports are to be believed, Meghan and Harry are set to receive a jaw-dropping cheque of USD 1 million.

Sources of the Daily Star have claimed Meghan and Harry are planning to record a "tell-all" interview for a US television network. The insiders reveal the whopping sum has been offered to the former Suits actress and her husband to dish out dirt against the Queen and the royal family. The shocking move reminisces memories of Princess Diana's infamous 1995 warts-and-all interview. Prince Harry and Prince William's mother left the world in shock when she opened up about her failed marriage with Prince Charles during a conversation with Martin Bashir.

Although the outlet hasn't revealed details about the interview, it is speculated that Meghan and Harry could open up about the Megxit in a chat with Oprah Winfrey. If it does happen, it could become the biggest interview of the decade! The interview is yet to be scheduled. The delay has been attributed to the Coronavirus induced lockdown. Once things are back in place, the scandalous interview would screen across the globe with millions of viewership guaranteed.

Meghan is reported to be “extremely serious” about winning "back the public” with the shocking tell-all while Harry is rumoured to be giving it “serious consideration.” To top it off, Meghan is also in the favour of allowing cameras into their new home to film the interview.

The report also claims Meghan already knows what she's planning on doing with the massive returns from the tell-all. "Meghan wants to donate all the money to charity – probably the NHS after the incredible efforts of all the frontline workers. When she was part of the Royal Family it would have been unthinkable for her to do a solo interview with anyone about her life and how being a princess has changed her world," the source claimed. "But now she’s very much her own boss and it has put her under pressure feeling that the public have lost their ‘love’ for her and Harry ­after they took the big step of­ ­going on their own," the insider added.

The news comes a few days after Meghan and Harry announced the Archewell website. The website will reportedly focus on an array of charitable activities, sharing "education and training materials" through films, podcasts and books. Speaking with The Telegraph about the site, Meghan and Harry said, "Our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche – the Greek word meaning source of action."

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," they said.

Apart from Archewell, Meghan also has a Hollywood project in her kitty. The former actress is making her Hollywood comeback with a Disney project titled Elephant. Meghan is lending her voice for the project. The trailer was released a few days ago. Check it out here: Meghan Markle CONFIRMED to narrate Disneynature's Elephant; Disney Plus releases new trailer

