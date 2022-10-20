Meghan Markle on her 'warm' bond with the late Queen and how Harry and she coped with the grief

Prince Harry had shared an emotional statement last month where spoke about losing his grandmother as he honoured her calling her a "guiding compass" and praising her "unwavering grace and dignity." Meghan who has been married to Prince Harry since 2018 recently spoke about the relationship she shared with the Queen during her time as a working royal.

Meghan Markle 's Variety magazine cover and interview release was previously postponed last month following Queen Elizabeth's passing. The late longest-serving monarch of Britain passed away on September 8. While Prince Harry had released a statement regarding the same, Markle recently opened up on her feelings about dealing with Queen's death.

'Shining example of female leadership'

Meghan Markle described Queen Elizabeth as a "shining example" of female leadership and what her legacy means. She told Variety, "I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her."

Processing Queen Elizabeth's loss

The Duchess of Sussex described her husband as an optimist as she mentioned how Harry coped with the loss of the Queen and spoke about how he felt that his grandmother has now reunited with her husband. As for herself, Markle said, "I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."

Harry and Meghan attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral and also interacted with the mourners outside Windsor Caste. The duo also reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for a joint appearance, the first time together ever since stepping down from their royal roles and moving to California. Recent reports have suggested that another reunion for the two couples may be on the cards in December as Kate and William will be travelling to Boston for an event.