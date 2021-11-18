Meghan Markle opens up on her 'fun' Halloween celebrations with Archie, Lili & Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is slated to appear in her first talk show after ages! The Ellen Show shared many clips of Markle interacting with host Ellen DeGeneres, and in one of them, she opened up on the Halloween that the Sussexes celebrated and how their kids weren't amused by their celebrations at all!

Meghan and Harry have two kids, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, 4, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, 2. While speaking to the show's host Ellen, the Duchess said that they tried to do "something fun" for their kids on Halloween. While further stating what their plans were, Markle revealed the costumes that her kids wore on the day and how Prince Harry had to convince Archie to keep his costume on!

“We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," the mother of two said. Elaborating on the same, Meghan opened up on the costumes, stating that Archie wore a dinosaur costume for "about five minutes," and Prince Harry had to "talk him into putting the head on." It must have been an adorable sight for Meghan!

As for Lilibet, Meghan said that she dressed up as a skunk, "like Flower from Bambi." While the Sussex royals did not have the type of Halloween they wished for, they definitely enjoyed the day with their family nonetheless. For those unversed, after quitting as senior royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in California with their two kids.

