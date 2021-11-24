Meghan Markle opens up on her Thanksgiving plans with Prince Harry, Archie & Lili: We’ll just sort of relax

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already made plans for their second Thanksgiving in California. During the Duchess of Sussex's appearance at The Ellen Show, she opened up on how the Sussexes would be spending the holiday and what have the parents planned for the kids.

"I love to cook," Meghan began as she told host Ellen DeGeneres that they would spend the holiday casually at home and "just sort of relax and settle in." "It’s our second Thanksgiving at home in California. It’ll be nice, it’ll be really nice," the Duchess added. Meghan had also opened up on how her kids had reacted to their Halloween costumes as they didn't seem to be too enthused to wear them!

According to Elle, the Duchess also elaborated on how her husband Prince Harry has come to terms with life in the USA. Stating that they are "happy," Markle said that as they moved in during the lockdown, they could spend more time at home while they concentrated on "creating" their home. "I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great," she said.

Last year, Meghan and Harry had spent their first Thanksgiving in the USA as a married couple and had Meghan's mother Doria Ragland along with them. Elle had reported that the couple had a "quiet dinner at home" as a family.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals and shifted to Montecito, California, where they live with their two kids, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor.

