Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton: Which gorgeous Duchess is your ideal BFF? VOTE & COMMENT

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, two contrasting public figures with one common denominator; they are married into the royal family. Moreover, Meghan and Kate both possess individual crackling personalities that make them the ideal BFF. Add to that; no matter how much gossip fodder surrounds their supposedly estranged equation, for many, these two women are inspirational in the way they walk the walk and particularly, talk the talk.

Starting with Meghan, the Suits alum ditched her Hollywood career to start her happily ever after with Prince Harry but never let go of her feminist, philanthropic side. With her kind heart, a friendlier smile and an even more amicable attitude, Markle warmed her way into the hearts of millions, barring the naysayers and trolls. Moreover, The Duchess of Sussex has always been the upfront kind with her friends' circle including other women bada**es like , Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey, just to name a few. With Harry's cheeky personality in tow, a charming Meghan, too, is someone who'd make for a great best friend.

On the other hand, Meghan doesn't have the weight of the monarchy on her shoulders the way Kate and Prince William do. Hence, Middleton has a more prim and proper approach when it comes to her way of life. Nevertheless, it's The Duchess of Cambridge's caring nature that makes Kate such a beloved famous personality, claiming millions of admirers wherever she goes. Middleton and William also have a fun side attached to them which comes out during more casual events and we'd love to witness Kate as our best friend.

P.S. With both Meghan and Kate, the tea to be spilled about the royal family would be an added bonus!

