Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton: Which royal lady is your ultimate woman crush everyday? VOTE & COMMENT

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, who married into royalty, have their own sets of charming qualities that set them apart from the rest and make them an inspiration for youngsters. Besides their caring, warm personalities in the public eye, it's also their confident, strong mindsets that make them an ideal type for many. There's also the fact that they're the ultimate goals as both loving wives and doting mothers.

On one hand, we have Meghan, who is happily married to Prince Harry. The 39-year-old former senior royal enjoyed a massive fan following much before entering the famous family, thanks to her fierce, sultry Rachel Zane act in Suits. What's especially admirable about The Duchess of Sussex, besides her philanthropy, is that she's no filters attached while honing a cheeky sense of humour. Accompanying her no holds barred personality, Markle is also a very lively, vibrant person to be around and that's clearly shown in her friendly interactions with the public. Meghan is also an amazing mum to her and Harry's two wonderful children - son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4.

On the other hand, we have Kate, who shares an eternal love story, for the books, with Prince William. From college sweethearts to a successful marriage with three incredible children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 - and taking steady steps on the route to the throne, Kate has been an equal partner to William every step of the way. Middleton is more precise and elegant in her personality as expected from The Duchess of Cambridge but there have been times, more often nowadays, where we see the fun side of Kate come out when she's with William and their kids. Speaking of their kids, Middleton is also a fun mom to her munchkins. A common likeable quality shared between the sister-in-laws? The fact that they're both gorgeous ladies, who have impeccable fashion sense with a wardrobe we'd love to steal.

