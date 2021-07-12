Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton: Which royal lady is your ultimate woman crush everyday? VOTE & COMMENT
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, who married into royalty, have their own sets of charming qualities that set them apart from the rest and make them an inspiration for youngsters. Besides their caring, warm personalities in the public eye, it's also their confident, strong mindsets that make them an ideal type for many. There's also the fact that they're the ultimate goals as both loving wives and doting mothers.
On one hand, we have Meghan, who is happily married to Prince Harry. The 39-year-old former senior royal enjoyed a massive fan following much before entering the famous family, thanks to her fierce, sultry Rachel Zane act in Suits. What's especially admirable about The Duchess of Sussex, besides her philanthropy, is that she's no filters attached while honing a cheeky sense of humour. Accompanying her no holds barred personality, Markle is also a very lively, vibrant person to be around and that's clearly shown in her friendly interactions with the public. Meghan is also an amazing mum to her and Harry's two wonderful children - son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4.
On the other hand, we have Kate, who shares an eternal love story, for the books, with Prince William. From college sweethearts to a successful marriage with three incredible children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 - and taking steady steps on the route to the throne, Kate has been an equal partner to William every step of the way. Middleton is more precise and elegant in her personality as expected from The Duchess of Cambridge but there have been times, more often nowadays, where we see the fun side of Kate come out when she's with William and their kids. Speaking of their kids, Middleton is also a fun mom to her munchkins. A common likeable quality shared between the sister-in-laws? The fact that they're both gorgeous ladies, who have impeccable fashion sense with a wardrobe we'd love to steal.
This begs the question royal family enthusiasts; Which royal lady is your ultimate woman crush everyday? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular gorgeous woman in the comments section below.
[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
duchess of cambridge
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
kate
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
catherine all the way but not narsasistic meghan
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Kate for sure. She knows how to carry herself and doesn’t try to make others look bad only because she wants attention. Kate is the lady.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
HRH Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, The Countess of Strathearn, and The Lady Carrickfergus, The future Princess of Wales and the future Queen consort of England has my complete heart all the way
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Diana. no Kate no Meghan but Kate a bit better than Meghan