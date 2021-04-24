Meghan Markle 'over the moon' to have Prince Harry back home, son Archie had the most adorable reaction.

Meghan Markle is ecstatic that her husband Prince Harry is back in the US after a brief family reunion, revealed a new report.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited this week as the Duke of Sussex returned to Los Angeles from the UK after attending Prince Philip's funeral. Harry's presence in the UK was a reunion of sorts that royal fans across the world were waiting for. But according to a latest report in Us Weekly, Meghan Markle is ecstatic that her husband Harry is back in the US after a brief family reunion.

A source revealed to the publication, "Even though Harry and Meghan were in constant contact during the trip, Meghan is over the moon to have Harry back home." And while Meghan is glad to have Harry's support during the last few months of her pregnancy, son Archie's reaction was reportedly even more adorable.

The source added, "Archie got super excited when he saw his daddy again! He couldn’t stop smiling." Meghan and Harry had to stay apart as the Duchess was not allowed to travel due to her pregnancy and Covid-19 restrictions. On Thursday, Meghan was also snapped with baby Archie in their neighbourhood Montecito in California.

Meghan flaunted her growing baby bump as she was snapped carrying Archie Harrison in her arms. Harry and Meghan had revealed on Oprah's interview last month that they are expecting a baby girl and couldn't be any happier. The couple also revealed that there are no plans of having any more kids.

