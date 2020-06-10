Meghan Markle is passionate about Black Lives Matter movement & the campaign matters to her says Royal expert

Royal Expert Katie Nicholl reveals Meghan Markle is passionate about the Black Lives Matter movement and is gearing up to get more involved in it.

Meghan Markle became the first royal to voice her opinion in the matter of protests for George Floyd's death. The Duchess of Sussex has been pro Black Lives Matter campaign ever since it began and a royal expert has recently revealed that she and Prince Harry are gearing up to get more involved in the movement. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already been participating in COVID-19 relief efforts and are now looking upon the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to a Royal expert Katie Nicholl, "The Black Lives Matter movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry. And I understand that this is going to be an area where we're going to see the couple doing a lot more work and taking a lot more interest." In a conversation with ET, the expert revealed, "They've been very busy with the COVID efforts, particularly how it's impacting on their charities. And their focus is now, I'm told, shifting onto this movement -- Black Lives Matter is something that really resonates with both of them."

She further stated that even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry come from different backgrounds, Meghan as a Californian, Harry as an Englishman, yet both of them are completely aware of the current situation. "But this is a campaign that matters to them. This is something they want to be more involved with and I'm told we're going to see them really focusing their energy on this over the next coming weeks," she added.

The Royal expert also revealed that Meghan Markle has been very passionate about the movement ever since it began. "She believes that there is an expectation on her to address what's going on and to [show] support. And that is what they're doing," Katie Nicholl said and spoke about how Meghan Markle has been seeing herself as a role model to speak out against racial discrimination. The Royal expert also revealed how the royal couple has been taking steps to partake in the Black Lives Matter movement. "They're speaking to community leaders from a number of different organizations and charities. I'm told this is something they want to keep private at the moment while they work out what they can do and how they can help," she said.

Meghan addressed the issue for the first time in her message to the graduating class of Immaculate Heart High School. The Duchess of Sussex said George Floyd's death was "absolutely devastating," and paid tribute to the other victims of police brutality, like Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, and Tamir Rice. "I was really nervous that I wouldn’t [say the right thing], or that it would get picked apart, and I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered. And, so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon Clark. His life mattered," she further stated.

Meghan went on to recall a moment from her graduation days when her teacher, Ms. Pollia, shared some wise words of advice - Always remember to put other’s needs above your own fears. And that has stuck with her throughout her entire life. Especially since the last week. Markle also narrated a tragic incident when she was 11 or 12 years old and it was the LA riots, which was similarly triggered by a senseless act of racism. She remembers the curfew and the sky smelling of smoke, men in the back of the van holding guns and rifles and houses and trees being completely charred. For Meghan, those memories don't go away. Hence, she has decided to raise her voice against the same after George Floyd's tragic demise.

Nicholl also said that Meghan "anticipated a degree of backlash [for] speaking out about the Black Lives Matter campaign. Because there's always a backlash whenever she speaks about anything, and I think in a way she probably expected it." She further added, "It was obviously something she thought long and hard about. This wasn't a snap decision to suddenly just make a very flippant comment, this is six minutes of carefully considered speech. As far as she is concerned, she feels that she has a responsibility to speak out."

Meghan Markle herself fell a victim of racism when she first started dating Prince Harry and news portals commented on her race. Hence, she feels closely related to the matter and has decided to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Also Read: Meghan Markle's 2012 'I Won't Stand For Racism' video resurfaces, recalls her mum was hurled a racial slur

Share your comment ×