Meghan Markle pays respects to victims of Texas school shooting during memorial visit

Several Hollywood celebrities took to social media to express their grief and angst following the death of 19 children in a tragic mass shooting that took place in a Texas elementary school this week. Meghan Markle recently made a surprise visit to the memorial site for the victims as she paid her respects to the deceased in her Texas visit.

The Duchess of Sussex, who resides in California with her husband Prince Harry and their two young children, was spotted laying white flowers with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse on Thursday. Dressed casually in jeans, sneakers and a baseball cap, Markle was seen getting emotional as she looked on at the memorial site of the young victims who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

According to People, Meghan's Texas visit to the memorial happened to be in "personal capacity" as a mother since she wanted to offer her condolences and support in-person to the community who have been dealing with grief on account of the incident. Markle's Texas visit comes ahead of her upcoming UK tour as the Duchess of Sussex will be joining Prince Harry to visit the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee event.

While Markle showed in-person support for the parents of the children who lost their lives in the mass shooting, several other stars took to social media to express their condolences. Actor Matthew McConaughey also spoke out regarding the school shooting in his hometown and said, "We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo. e have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue."

