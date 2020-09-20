  1. Home
Meghan Markle pays a touching tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Honor her, remember her, act for her

Meghan Markle issues a rare statement to remember United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The feminist icon passed away on Friday.
The world mourned the passing of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Jennifer Aniston, numerous international celebrities shared their condolences over the feminist icon's demise. Now, Meghan Markle has also paid a tribute to Ginsburg. The Duchess of Sussex issued a rare statement to react to Ginsburg's death and make a special appeal. The Duchess of Sussex issued a statement to remember her. As reported by Page Six, Meghan said Ginsburg has been an inspiration to her since she was a girl. 

She added that Ginsburg will be remembered as "a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction." Meghan urged everyone to honour her, remember her and act for her. The statement comes hours after it was reported that Ginsburg died by complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87. 

Politico reported that Ginsburg was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer since July. Ginsburg was the second woman justice of the international Supreme Court. “Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague," Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. said on Ginsburg's death. 

As for Meghan, the former Suits actress has been staying away from the spotlight since she and Prince Harry announced their exit from the British royal family. The couple has found a home in the US and signed a deal with Netflix earlier this month. Read about it here: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle sign deal for ‘inspirational family programming’ documentary with Netflix

