Meghan Markle Pays Tribute To Princess Diana By Wearing Her Necklace On Nigeria Trip Alongside Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a reception in the African country hosted by Nigeria's Chief of Defense, Christopher Musa. While the former royal met and participated along with the people of the community, Markle was spotted wearing Princess Diana’s necklace for the outing. The Duchess paid homage to the late princess, who once wore the same necklace while visiting an African country.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to Nigeria

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been taking a trip to Nigeria for the mental health summit hosted by the non-profit organization GEANCO Foundation, with which the couple’s Archwell Foundation has been collaborating. The former royal spoke at length about mental health at the summit and promoted the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry has been in charge of since 2014.

Prince Harry and Markle will stay in the country for three more days to continue celebrating the Invictus Games’ 10th anniversary.

At the summit, the duke spoke to the students about the stigma surrounding mental health. He said, "In some cases around the world, in more than you would believe, there is a stigma when it comes to mental health. Too many people don't want to discuss it because it's invisible. It's something in our minds that we can't see. It's not like a broken leg; it's not like a broken wrist."

Moreover, the Suits actress gushed about her husband and also spoke about her daughter. Meghan Markle said, “You see why I’m married to him?” before starting her own speech. “It’s so inspiring because he speaks the truth.”

She added, “A few weeks ago, she looked at me and saw her reflection in my eyes. She said: ‘Mama, I see me in you.’ Now, she was talking literally, but I held onto those words in a different way. I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. But as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

What other possessions of Lady Diana does Meghan Markle have?

While the Deal or No Deal star has turned heads with the Diana-like necklace that she wore on her Nigerian trip, it is not the only possession of Princess Diana that the actress has kept with her. Earlier, Markle was seen wearing a silver cross around her neck, which was quite similar to what Lady Diana wore during one of the events.

Apart from the jewelry, the Duchess has also kept a diamond tennis racquet with her, which King Charles had reportedly gifted to Diana while they were in a union.