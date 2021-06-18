Meghan Markle pens down heartfelt note as her book bags top spot on The New York Times Bestseller list

Meghan Markle is celebrating this new milestone and penned a few heartfelt words for the same. Check it out below.

Meghan Markle's debut book The Bench has successfully managed to reach No. 1 on The New York Times Bestseller list for children's picture books since its release last week. Meghan paid tribute to husband Prince Harry and son Archie Harrison via the illustrated book which has clocked significant sales. Now, Meghan is celebrating this milestone and penned a few heartfelt words for the same.

According to a latest report in People, Meghan wrote, "While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I'm encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere. In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values."

She further added, "Equally, to depict another side of masculinity - one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness - is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike."

As part of the book launch, Meghan had even distributed around 2,000 copies of The Bench across the US. Sharing the official announcement on their Archewell Foundation website, the statement read, "The Duchess and Archewell have received the support of the publisher of The Bench to distribute 2,000 copies at no cost to libraries, community centers, schools, and nonprofit programs across the country."

