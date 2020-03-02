Is Meghan Markle planning on making a Hollywood comeback with a superhero film after Megxit? Find Out

In an attempt to become financially independent, is Meghan Markle planning on making a Hollywood comeback? Find Out.

After weeks of never-ending drama around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit, the two will officially step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31, 2020. Since the couple will become financially independent after saying goodbye to their royal status, they are exploring various options to cover their expenses. According to the latest report, Meghan is looking forward to making a comeback in Hollywood and is trying to land a role in a superhero film.

Markle has asked her agent to find her a suitable role in a film, Daily Mail reported. In January, it was reported that Meghan had signed a deal with Disney and recorded a voiceover for a project and in exchange, the company had promised to donate for Elephants Without Borders, a charitable organisation dedicated to conserving wildlife and natural resources. In their Megxit announcement, the former actress and her husband stated that they want to move to North America and become financially independent.

Some reports have also suggested that Meghan will be attending the Met Gala this year. She has been invited to join other Hollywood celebrities at the event. Meghan will reportedly leave her husband at home with their son Archie to attend the event. While they are currently living in Canada, the couple is looking forward to moving to the USA for good and is reportedly looking at properties in Los Angeles.

