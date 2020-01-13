Meghan Markle plans on moving to USA only after Trump leaves office

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will move to America only after Trump leaves the office. Read on to know more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be planning on settling in Los Angeles, America, but not while President Trump is still in office. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to put some distance between themselves and the Royal family, and as they figure out the specifics, Meghan is staying in Canada with their son Archie, while Harry is reportedly in Britain. Even though the two are currently in the middle of the process of leaving their royal family and starting their independent life, they have already specified that their final goal is to move to America.

In the statement posted earlier this month on Sussexes' verified Instagram account, which ended up shocking the whole world and the royal family, the couple announced that they will not be performing any kind of royal duties henceforth. The statement also asserted that the couple wants to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America. According to the latest update, a source told Daily Mail that while the couple’s long-term plan is to end up back in the US with a second home in Canada, Markle is not ready to move to America Trump is president.

Marle has been openly critical of Trump ever since he entered the white house back in 2016. Before she married Harry, the former Hollywood actress reportedly called him divisive and misogynistic. During the elections, she even threatened to move to Canada if he defeated Hillary Clinton. Markle even skipped meeting trump during his first state visit to the United Kingdom, reportedly because she was on maternity leave.

Read More