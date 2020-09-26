Meghan Markle for President? Duchess' friend claims former Suits star interested in running for POTUS

A friend of Meghan Markle claims that the former actress is interested in running for the President of the United States. The claims come after Donald Trump took a jibe at the Duchess and Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royal family members earlier this year. The couple left the United Kingdom as well and found an abode in the US. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on projects that could help them earn a living, it is reported that the former Suits actress has her eyes on the White House. A friend of the Duchess has claimed that Meghan wants to run for President of the United States.

An unidentified friend told Vanity Fair that Meghan held on to her American citizenship because she wanted to have the option of entering politics. "I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president," the friend informed the magazine referring to the rumours of 2024 Presidential run.

However, a source informed the international publication that politics isn't on her mind right now. "She harbors no ambition to enter a career in politics herself," the insider told the publication. The rumours of her possible presidential run come just days after US President Donald Trump took a jibe at Meghan. As reported by Daily Mail, the POTUS shared his thoughts on the Duchess at a press briefing recently and said he wasn't a fan of Meghan. To top it off, he also reached out to Harry and said he wishes him "luck" for he feels the Duke might need it.

