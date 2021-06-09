Meghan Markle & Prince Harry accuse BBC of making ‘false and defamatory' claims about their baby girl Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently accused BBC of false reporting regarding their newborn baby girl Lilibet. Scroll down for more on this.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are calling out the media once again. According to reports via Variety, the Duke and Duchess, who welcomed their baby girl on Friday, recently accused the BBC of “false and defamatory” reporting regarding their baby girl, Lilibet.

The legal letter from the couple accused the media outlet of false reporting regarding their daughter’s name. The argument is regarding whether the couple asked Queen Elizabeth for permission to use her nickname for their baby’s name. BBC’s long-time royal correspondent Jonny Dymond reported that he had been informed by a “palace source” that the Queen had not been asked.

The report included a statement from the Sussexes’ spokesperson, who said: “The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement — in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.” After the BBC’s report was picked up by some outlets, the couple’s London-based law firm Schillings sent a legal letter to the BBC, calling the report “false and defamatory.”

Just yesterday, royal expert Katie Nicholl wished in on the name in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and said "While this may have proved controversial, if we are to take it as a genuine mark of respect to the queen and the ultimate tribute to Harry's grandmother, then I think that suggests that the couple also are extending an olive branch," Katie said before adding that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "want to make the peace."

Also Read: Kate Middleton & Prince William congratulate Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on the ‘arrival of baby Lili’

Share your comment ×