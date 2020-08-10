Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are bonding with new neighbour Adele at pilates class: Report

According to a recent report via Mirror UK, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are bonding over pilates sessions with their new neighbour in LA. The Sussexes live minutes away from award-winning singer Adele and have been growing closer.

After moving to LA after her separation from the Royal Family, Meghan Markle has reportedly taken a liking to her new neighbour Adele. The 32-year-old Skyfall singer lives a few minutes away from the couple’s new home in Beverly Hills and often stops by to say hello. Recently, a source via Mirror UK revealed that “Meghan and Adele have been taking Pilates lessons. They are loving it. The instructor has also been giving lessons to Harry. It’s a great stress-buster.” The sessions are said to be helping Meghan, 39, forget her court battle with The Mail, who she is suing for printing parts of a letter she wrote to her father.

This comes as no surprise as Adele recently had fans shocked with her dramatic weight loss. It's said the singer has shed a whopping seven stone after switching up her lifestyle post her divorce. It's reported that Adele's weight loss had absolutely nothing to do with wanting to be "skinny". UK-based personal trainer Pete Geracimo said Adele's son Angelo was actually at the heart of the reason she wanted to lose weight. The personal trainer also dubbed the spotlight on the singer's weight loss journey "mind-blowing".

Pete opened up about his working fitness relationship with Adele in recent months on his Instagram profile and revealed that the songstress stuck to a gruelling workout regime and made cleaner food choices. He wrote: "When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post-pregnancy and post-surgery. "When 25 dropped and the tour was announced, we had to get ready for a 13-month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices."

Pete lifted the lid on how Adele getting skinny wasn't about album sales, publicity or being a role model. The personal trainer revealed the motivation in her heart was her son and herself. "As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing. "Since she moved to LA, it's been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It's only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version.

"She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and 'is sweating'! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo," Pete revealed.

