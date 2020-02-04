Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are working with Kim Kardashian's endorsement firm? Buckingham Palace clarifies

The latest buzz doing the round is that the former Suits actress and Harry are now working with an endorsement firm that works with clients like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have managed to escape the prying eyes of the British media, but a whole new set of paparazzi awaits them in Canada. For starters, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had revealed their plan to work independently have not yet confirmed their next step. However, rumours are abuzz that Meghan and Harry will charge huge sums of money for public appearances. The latest buzz doing the round is that the former Suits actress and Harry are now working with an endorsement firm that works with clients like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya.

The firm which works to strike brand deals and appearances reportedly has listed Meghan and Harry as their client. They also claimed the same on their Instagram page as they wrote, "Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal."

And while you may be left wondering if this is true or not, the Buckingham Palace has already clarified. The Palace spoke to British tabloid The Sun and revealed that this announcement is 'categorically untrue'. Despite this clarification, the endorsement firm did not delete the post and replied to the Palace's claim. The firm's founder replied, "Always remember Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood before becoming a Princess. Now she is coming back to LA and of course I have been in contact with her inner team for brand and appearances deals as I have a global network of buyers for talent. When celebrities need global media or global brand opportunities, I always get the calls," Elle reported.

Well, we wonder who's calling whom.

