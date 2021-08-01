Meghan Markle & Prince Harry bring MAJOR changes in Archewell Productions; Duo hires former Disney+ Exec

A new name has been added to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions - former Disney+ content executive Chanel Pysnik, who has joined as the head of unscripted projects that the company takes up. Pysnik is set to work on nonfiction series and documentary film productions, which will include working closely with Netflix, amid the streaming platform’s deal with Archewell Productions.

Pysnik, who started in May, has joined Ben Browning, Archewell Production’s Head of Content, along with Bennnett Levine, the company’s Coordinator. The production company was founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2020 to produce content for entertainment and to build a community through powerful narratives. The company has also announced two of their upcoming projects including Prince Harry’s docu-series Heart of Invictus in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, and Pearl, which will be executive produced by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Pysnik was previously serving as the Director of International Content for Disney+. Her area of expertise included overseeing unscripted documentaries in the non-US markets of Disney+.

In other news, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is expecting a “small gathering” for her birthday on August 4. According to The Mirror, Markle has also hired Oprah Winfrey’s party planner for the small birthday bash. Reports suggest that the gathering will include her husband Prince Harry, kids Archie and Lilibet, along with 65 other guests, who are mostly her closest family and friends. Fans are also expecting the Duchess to share a glimpse of her newborn Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4.

