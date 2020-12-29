Meghan Markle, Prince Harry buy 100 hats for Archie's 'Kiwi friends' ahead of Christmas; Here's Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bought 100 hats from a New Zealand organisation under Archie's name on the occasion of Christmas. Here's why they did the purchase.

A few days ago, it was reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were coming up with their own new traditions for Christmas. The duo rang in the holiday with their son Archie for the second time away from home. Although the family opted to keep their celebrations away from the spotlight, it has now been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a fashionable yet thoughtful gift for Archie's "Kiwi friends" on the occasion. Reports reveal that the couple bought 100 hats under Archie's name.

Before you jump the gun and presume a number of things, let us inform you that the duo's purchase was for charity. Meghan and Harry made the purchase from New Zealand organisation, Make Give Live, who have the policy of buy one, donate one. As per this policy, the 100 hat purchases would result in 200 beanies will be distributed to those in need. The organisation took to Instagram and shared details about Meghan and Harry's Christmas buy and thanked them for their generous gesture.

"Meghan & Harry have generously given us a gift that will keep on giving well beyond this Christmas. We love that they share our values and wrote to us just before Christmas to order 100 beanies to donate to Archie’s Kiwi friends," they wrote. "They said that they wanted to help our members continue to enjoy making, connecting and supporting each other which has never been as important as now," the post added. The note was shared with a picture of Harry and Archie wearing beanies and smiling. Check out the post here.

