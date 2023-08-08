Meghan Markle, Prince Harry buy rights to 'Meet Me at the Lake'; Everything to know about romance novel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markleare in the news once again. But this time, it is not some deal that they are trying to get through. Instead, the report suggests that the couple is opting to play producers in a fictional film. After losing their multi-million dollar Spotify deal, it seems that the couple does not want to run into more chores of losses. Thus, producing seems to be a safer option for them. So, which movie are they signing the deal with? Will this be a bankable project? Here are all the details of the million-dollar deal.

Meghan Markle to shed millions as a producer

The Sun on Sunday broke the news on the internet confirming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have secured the film rights of a book. The fictional work is titled Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune. However, in light of f the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood, this project itself is on a halt. While the actual numbers and cost of the deal have not been revealed officially, the sun went to PR professional Mark Borkowski to ask about the probable costs of the deal. According to him, the rights must have come at a heavy price of USD 3 million to the couple.

He also suggested that Megan could have a possible connection with the author herself. Thus giving her a generous offer for the movie rights. As the news broke out, a lot of fans for questioning the decision in the mix of a time when know movie project is being taken by any writer or producer.

What is the romance novel about?

Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune is the romance story of a couple who are currently in their early 30s. As the past incidences of these tag along to haunt their present, weird incidents start taking place around them. The emotional blend of personal and external issues combine to form the overall story of the book.

Insiders suggest that there sure is a pinch of drug abuse, mental health, childhood, trauma, and depression in the story. The source also told The Sun that the couple is expecting to get the first adaptation collaborated with Netflix. However, nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more word from either Netflix or the producers. Until then, stay tuned.

