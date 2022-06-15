Meghan Markle & Prince Harry could get 'cut off' from the royal family if details of Jubilee event are leaked?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and were a part of two major events that were held over the course of the four-day ceremony. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also introduced their baby daughter Lilibet Diana to the Queen during their UK trip. While the duo wasn't seen mingling with other senior members of the Royal family, their attendance seemed like big gesture.

Although according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe it seems things could get tough for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going forward given that they are expected to maintain the privacy and not leaked any details related to the Jubilee celebrations in their documentary or other media interactions. The royal expert claims that any revelation of private information from the weekend could get them in trouble.

Larcombe told The Sun, "Clearly an olive branch has been extended by the Royal Family here. But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about this weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book. It’s last-chance saloon for them now. If anything from the weekend leaked, I imagine they will be totally cut off and that’ll be it."

Previously it was reported that Buckingham Palace had increased their security for the Platinum Jubilee event and was also informed that no Netflix crew could be allowed to film any part of the celebrations that could be used in Harry and Meghan's upcoming docuseries. As for their attendance of the Platinum Jubilee celebration, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept a low profile and weren't a part of the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

