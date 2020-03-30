Meghan Markle & Prince Harry don’t want US to fund their security; Have already made other plans?

How will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay for their security after US President Donald Trump declared that America will not fund their protection? Read on to find out.

Hours after US President Donald Trump refused to pay for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s security, a source has stated that the couple was never expecting the US to fund their security. Meghan and Harry, along with their 10-month-old son, Archie, moved to America last week, after a brief stay in Canada. Days after their move, Trump took to Twitter to declare that the country will not fund the couple’s protection. It is important to note that Meghan (38) and Harry (35) have always been critical of Trump and his administration's policies in the US.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay,” Trump Tweeted. Reacting to his statement, a Sussex spokesperson person stated that the royal couple has no plans of asking the US government to take care of their security and have already made other arraignment, ET reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will officially step down as senior working royals on March 31, have already made privately funded security arrangements. When they announced the royal exit in January, the couple clearly stated that after putting some distance between themselves and the royal family, they are planning on shifting to the USA and start an independent life. Shortly after the announcement, however, Meghan moved to Canada with her son and Harry joined them after a few days.

