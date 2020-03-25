Meghan Markle & Prince Harry express gratitude towards ‘brave’ healthcare workers amid COVID 19 crisis

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid tribute to healthcare workers amid Coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what they said.

As Coronavirus continues to take the world by storm, medical healthcare workers are risking their lives to save the infected people. As they work round the clock to save lives, these people expose themselves to the virus every day and yet never give up. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest social media post is a tribute to these brave hearts. The couple thanked the healthcare professionals for their service and urged people to help these workers by staying safe at home.

“Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful,” they wrote in the caption on Instagram. They further asked their social media workers to stay at home and avoid contracting the deadly disease.

Check out the post here:

They stated that if people practiced self-distancing, it would help the medical professional. “For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further. No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever. Please click our link in bio for more information from @WHO,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, singer Ricky Martin recently launched a campaign to keep these health workers safe amid the deadly pandemic. The virus that originated in China, is now haunting the entire world. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University, about 414,277 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus globally. While 108,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 17,100.

