Meghan Markle & Prince Harry fail to register Archewell website; Trolls direct it to Kanye West's Gold Digger

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to register their Archewell charity foundation’s website and trolls directed it to Kanye West's Gold Digger.
Prince Harry and Meghan are being mocked on social media by trolls after they make a huge mistake with their new Archewell charity foundation. Earlier this week, it was announced that Meghan and Harry have named their new non-profit organisation ‘Archewell’ after their son’s name Archie. The world is derived from the Greek word for 'source of action'. Now, according to a report by Daily Mail, the couple failed to properly register the website and the trolls had a field day with it.

Reportedly, people who searched for www.archewellfoundation.com were being redirected to Kanye West's 2005 smash hit Gold Digger featuring Jamie Foxx. After officially stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family last month, the two announced that they are launching a new website, but apparently did not register the domain name. Many social media users took to Twitter to point this out. “I don’t know who or how http://archewellfoundation.com got direct linked to Kanye’s gold digger but hurray for whoever pulled this off. It’s perfect,” a Twitter user commented.

After their brief stay in Canada, the couple moved to the US last month. Although, the two are still working on the specifics of the organisation and how will it work, the couple said they want to do something meaningful. The paperwork for the charity was filed in the United States last month. The document contains a wide range of ideas for their new charity, including volunteering services, a website with multi-uses, as well as education and training materials through films, podcasts and books, the Telegraph reported.

