Meghan Markle, Prince Harry give interview for royal biography; Palace aide worried about controversial expose

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly given an interview for their biography, Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry And Meghan. The book has royal aides worried.

A bombshell biography on the royals is on our way courtesy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. If latest reports are to be believed, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for an interview with two journalists who are penning a biography on the two. The interview was given to two "friendly" authors of Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry And Meghan. The news about their interview comes almost a month after Meghan and Harry gave up their senior royal tags.

As per Mail on Sunday, the biography is spread through 320 pages and it is said to portray the couple in a positive image. The book has been penned by renowned royal journalist Omid Scobie. Royal fans would be aware that the reporter is close to the couple. He also attended Meghan's last royal engagement. The second journalist in the picture is Carolyn Durand. She has been covering the royals for over 15 years now.

The book was initially scheduled to release in June. However, the authors pushed the book's release to August for they wanted to accommodate the couple's royal exit. The decision to opened up to the two journalists comes days after Meghan and Harry banned four UK based publications. These include Daily Mail, Express, Mirror and The Sun.

Meanwhile, royal aides are worried that the book could feature controversial expose that could rock the British royal family. Former press secretary to the Queen, Dickie Arbiter, spoke to The Times and said, “There is always concern when there is a book coming out, probably more so on this one if what we read is true that they have co-operated. If they have co-operated then there is concern. It also begs the question how much have they co-operated?”

Arbiter added that Harry hasn’t been “badly treated by the family” and so the exposé shouldn’t have as much impact as Princess Diana's book did in 1992.

