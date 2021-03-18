Meghan Markle & Prince Harry had THIS backup plan ready for Oprah interview if Prince Philip passed away

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had planned to postpone the Oprah interview in case anything unfortunate occurred with Prince Philip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah certainly left the royal family surprised. The interview was also scheduled around the same time when Prince Philip's health wasn't steady. The CBS interview aired during Prince Philip's hospitalisation though it has now been revealed that in case his health had worsened, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a contingency plan. The plan was revealed by Gayle King on her show Gayle King in the House.

King stated that the couple had plans to postpone the interview's airing if anything unfortunate happened to Prince Philip. The CBS This Morning host added that the interview "was done and was scheduled" before Prince Philip's hospitalisation. Gayle King made these revelations after Meghan and Harry began to receive flak for speaking up against the royal family while Prince Philip remained in ill health.

The Duke of Edinburgh was checked into King Edward VII's Hospital in London on February 16. Post being treated for an infection, Prince Philip was discharged after a month and headed back to Windsor castle.

During the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan addressed Prince Philip's health and had revealed that she reached out to the Queen to "check in". On learning about Duke of Edinburgh's hospitalisation, Meghan said, "I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen just to check in.

In the meantime, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview has started an uproar online with many dissing the royal family for their racist behaviour. The interview became one of the biggest highlights of the year and will go down in history for the couple's honest and open accounts as they spoke against the royal family.

