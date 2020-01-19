Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Here's what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be bidding goodbye to

Here's a list of major changes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be undergoing as they gear up to start a whole new life after stepping down as senior royals.

The royal bombshell announcement by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has now been taken a step further. For the unversed, Queen Elizabeth, after giving her consent last week to the couple, released a fresh statement on Saturday outlining what lies ahead for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And as per the latest statement, it is visibly clear that Meghan and Harry are all set to live a completely different life. Well, for starters, the couple will not be using His/Her Royal Highness as their titles.

They have reached an agreement with the Queen and details of the same were released by the Buckingham Palace on Saturday. This royal abdication is historic in more ways than one. So, here's a list of major changes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be undergoing as they gear up to start a whole new life after stepping down as senior royals:

1. No more titles and no more public funds:

Yes, you read that right. Harry and Meghan will not be dependent on public funds anymore. As announced in their decision, the couple had stated that they would like to work to become 'financially independent'. The Queen and Palace have agreed on this as the statement read, "They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties." However, Harry will continue to benefit from his father's private income from the Duchy of Cornwall.

As for their titles, Harry and Meghan will lose their HRH titles just as Princess Diana lost her's after divorcing Prince Charles. However, they will retain the Duke and Duchess title. Since they are not quitting their roles entirely, Harry will still remain a prince.

2. Frogmore repayment

Meghan and Harry received severe backlash for using taxpayers' money for the refurbishment of their new home -- Frogmore Cottage. Well, the couple now want to repay the money. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home," the statement read.

3. Military and royal duties

With this major decision, Prince Harry is expected to lose quite a few noteworthy titles. After serving in the British Military, the Duke will lose his title as Captain General of the Royal Marines. Harry was bestowed with this title back in 2017 as he succeeded his grandfather and the Queen's husband, Prince Philip. Harry is also set to lose the title as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments," the statement read.

4. Queen's statement on Meghan

Considering Meghan and Harry will now be splitting their time between UK and Canada, the royal family will barely meet the couple. Despite this, the Queen shared that she understands the intense scrutiny they have been subjected to by the British media. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," the statement read. It further read, "Am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family."

5. Royal exit agreement to be reviewed

As Harry and Meghan begin this transition and bid goodbye to the royal life, their new arrangement will be reviewed in 2021 by Harry's father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, The Telegraph reported. "This new model will take effect in the spring of 2020," the statement from Buckingham Palace read.

