Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to host podcasts; Duo says ‘We love that it reminds us to take a moment & listen’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be hosting Spotify podcasts next as the duo confirmed to Variety. Scroll down to see what they had to say about their new move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are headed to Spotify as podcast hosts and producers! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and their newly founded Archewell Audio production company will create programming exclusively for Spotify. The former royals will also host their own podcast to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values,” Variety reported today.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the couple said in a statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

If you didn’t know, the couple has been announcing big moves in the months since relocating to California. The duo has founded a still-unnamed production company and signed a multiyear deal with the streaming platform, according to the New York Times on Wednesday (September 2). The deal “will pay them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming — giving the couple a global platform six months after their dramatic decampment from the House of Windsor,” according to Variety.

It is also reported that Harry and Meghan may appear on camera in documentary programming, but the Suits actress “has repeatedly made it clear that she has no plans to return to acting.”

