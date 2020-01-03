Meghan Markle & Prince Harry leave couple speechless as they offer to click their pics while hiking in Canada

Turns out, a young couple were in for a surprise of a lifetime when they were out for a New Year's day hike and bumped into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the trail.

It may be time for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to return home after their six-week long break in Canada's Vancouver Island, but looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be leaving with tons of fond memories. Not just for them personally, but for the locals of Vancouver as well who have witnessed the presence of Meghan and Harry. Turns out, a young couple were in for a surprise of a lifetime when they were out for a New Year's day hike. Speaking to CTV News, Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz revealed they were trying to click selfies amidst the greenery on their hike when they saw a group walking towards them.

Asymina said they were busy checking the pictures they had clicked when, "We noticed a group was standing nearby and they had two dogs, one of which was approaching us. She starts asking if we want her to take a photo for us," she revealed.

Adding, "We said sure. I didn't see who she was at that time. I thought she looked familiar, but didn't think it could actually be her." However, Asymina revealed that she did recognise Meghan's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer who was present at the time. However, it took a while for her to realise that the woman clicking her photos was actually Meghan Markle.

Upon realisation, Asymina said, "I froze up. I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that’s when I realized Prince Harry was standing there. I kept looking back and forth like, 'Is this actually happening?' In that moment the only thing I could think to say, 'There's only so much that selfie sticks can do. She laughed and responded with something like, 'We'll have to do better,' and then Harry said, 'No pressure.'"

The Duchess took three photos of the couple before the royals left with the black dog and a beagle. But not before wishing the couple a happy new year. The couple then turned to each other laughed and said, 'Did that just happen?' I still can't believe it. It feels like a dream." Meghan and Harry's presence in Vancouver Island has not been a hindrance to the locals. In fact, many have also spotted Meghan and Archie taking walks in the secluded area.

