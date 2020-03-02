Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to make FINAL official royal appearance next week, Palace confirms

This will be Meghan and Harry's first appearance with the royal family since they announced their bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

In just a week's time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially attend their final royal event with other members of the royal family including Prince William and Kate Middleton. They will also join the Queen, the Prince of Wales Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall -- Camila before they bid goodbye to the royal life. This will be Meghan and Harry's first appearance with the family since their announced their bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

The Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Monday, March 2, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9, exactly a week later from today. The mega event will also be attended by heads of government and representatives of the Commonwealth’s 54 countries, reported Us Weekly.

While this is expected to be their official last appearance before they step down on March 31, Meghan and Harry will keep returning to the UK for various other events during the year. For example, they are likely to visit in May for Harry's cousin Princess Beatrice's wedding.

Meghan and Harry had announced that they wish to step back but continue to support the Queen as well as earn their own money. However, the plan seems unworkable due to which Meghan and Harry will be letting go of their HRH titles and step away from the monarchy completely, for a life mostly in North America, from March 31 onwards.

