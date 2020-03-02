Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to make FINAL official royal appearance next week, Palace confirms
In just a week's time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially attend their final royal event with other members of the royal family including Prince William and Kate Middleton. They will also join the Queen, the Prince of Wales Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall -- Camila before they bid goodbye to the royal life. This will be Meghan and Harry's first appearance with the family since their announced their bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.
The Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Monday, March 2, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9, exactly a week later from today. The mega event will also be attended by heads of government and representatives of the Commonwealth’s 54 countries, reported Us Weekly.
While this is expected to be their official last appearance before they step down on March 31, Meghan and Harry will keep returning to the UK for various other events during the year. For example, they are likely to visit in May for Harry's cousin Princess Beatrice's wedding.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Meghan and Harry had announced that they wish to step back but continue to support the Queen as well as earn their own money. However, the plan seems unworkable due to which Meghan and Harry will be letting go of their HRH titles and step away from the monarchy completely, for a life mostly in North America, from March 31 onwards.
