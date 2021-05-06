Meghan Markle & Prince Harry mark Archie’s bday with donation appeal; Asks fans to help COVID struck countries

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thanked fans for their sweet wishes on their son Archie’s 2nd birthday, they also made a special request to fans. Scroll down for more.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their son Archie’s 2nd birthday today! While the little royal spent his day zoom calling his great grandmother Queen Elizabeth and uncle and aunt Kate and William, his parents had a bigger goal for the special day. To mark the day, the Sussexes requested fans to donate to a fundraiser that helps bring COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable populations around the world.

Their statement began, “We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honour of Archie’s birthday. Many of you donate to charities on his behalf and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.”

The couple continued, “This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start.”

“We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places,” the couple wrote. “For a donation of just $5, you can cover the cost of a dose for someone in need. And because we were able to secure matching support from a number of organizations, that $5 you give will automatically turn into $20—covering the cost of four doses. Every single dollar counts—not only will it help save lives but it will help save families and communities.”

