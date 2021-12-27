Meghan Markle & Prince Harry pay heartfelt tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Recall his meet with son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mourned the loss of human rights icon, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 90. In a statement released by them, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan lauded his life's work and also recalled his meet with their son Archie Harrison in 2019 during their royal tour in South Africa.

Remembering him for the extensive work that he did and the impact it had, Harry and Meghan in their statement said, "Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world. It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – 'Arch and The Arch' he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence. He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2019 meet with Desmond Tutu also marked baby Archie's first royal tour. It was during this time that photos of the Archbishop kissing Archie on the forehead had been released.

Harry also previously met with the Archbishop in November 2015, when he was presented with the Insignia of an Honorary member of The Order of Their Companions of Honour on behalf of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth also released a statement mourning the loss of Archbishop Tutu in which she mentioned that she was deeply saddened to hear about his loss.

