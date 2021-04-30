Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'privately' sent love & wishes to Prince William and Kate on 10th anniversary

Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday and wishes from across the world poured in.

They may be far off from patching things up or making an appearance together, but looks like the road to recovery has begun for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince William, Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday and wishes from across the world poured in. According to a latest report in People, William and Kate even received wishes from Harry and Meghan, albeit privately.

The report revealed that Meghan and Harry "privately congratulated" William and Kate on their 10th wedding anniversary. The news comes as no surprise as earlier this month Harry was seen chatting with his older brother William and Kate after Prince Philip's funeral service.

In a viral video, the brother were seen speaking as they walked away from the church along with Kate. However, Kate later stepped back to talk with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

On their anniversary, the couple also received wishes from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on social media. "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary," the royal family Instagram account shared. On the occasion, William and Kate also released new anniversary portraits marking their decade-long journey. The stunning and much in love portraits captured the couple's joy and happiness on completing 10 years.

Later in the day, William and Kate's official Instagram account also released a video featuring their three adorable kids. "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," the couple wrote.

